EuroBasket Star Reveals Prior Contract Offer From Denver Nuggets
This past August and September, the 2025 EuroBasket tournament took place. The tournament featured numerous NBA Stars such as Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more. Germany ended up winning the tournament, with new Sacramento Kings guard and NBA veteran Dennis Schroder winning the MVP.
Recently, it was revealed that EuroBasket standout Mateusz Ponitka of Poland, almost made it to the NBA a few years back after mentioning that an in interview.
Ponitka Almost Signed Contract With Denver
The 32-year-old played well for Poland during EuroBasket 2025, averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Putting up those numbers against other NBA talent, the Denver Nuggets noticed his talent long ago, back in 2016.
"When I was in Zielona Gora – sometime after the EuroCup quarterfinal against Gran Canaria – Denver Nuggets called me, and I had a contract on the table," He mentioned.
"I didn’t see a chance for myself to stay there long-term," he added. "At that time, I wasn’t mentally ready to function there. I’m afraid that if I had gone to the NBA back then, it might have gone to my head."
How He Could Have Affected the Nugget's Roster In 2016
Being almost a decade ago, the Denver Nuggets looked much different back then. A young Jokic was just learning how to manage NBA life and hadn't turned into the MVP he is today. The team had just drafted Jamal Murray, and only won 33 games during the 2015-16 season.
That timeline would have put Ponitka at around 23 years old, which would have been perfect for a young rebuilding Nuggets team. However, his mind wasn't even worried about the NBA but actually his own Euro team and their playoff run.
"I wasn’t self-aware or brave enough to fight for my dream. I felt responsibility for the team and didn’t want to leave it right before the Playoffs," said Ponitka.
History continued as it did. The Nuggets won a championship in 2023, and Ponitka very well could have been a part of that roster. He has had a long career in the European leagues, and after attempting the NBA via Summer League, he realized he had made the right choice back then.
"I went there and realized it probably wasn’t the world for me," he shared. "I like teamwork, sharing the ball, the brotherhood – I didn’t feel that there. I felt it was more of an individual business, and I didn’t like that."
Even though he rejected it now, and following his EuroBasket performance, it's not too late if he wants to change his mind and head to the NBA.