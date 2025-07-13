Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Lakers Champion Shares Thoughts On Joining Nuggets Staff

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers champion Jared Dudley shared his thoughts on recently joining the Denver Nuggets coaching staff

Will Despart

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks as interim head coach David Adelman looks on in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) talks as interim head coach David Adelman looks on in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets added some high-level experience to their coaching staff this offseason, bringing in ex-Lakers champion Jared Dudley as an assistant coach. Dudley spent the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks after he ended his playing career in 2021.

Dudley made an appearance at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend, where he spoke with Adam Mares and Duvalier Johnson of the DNVR Nuggets podcast about how he got hired by the Nuggets and what he hopes to achieve in Denver.

"I was interviewing for different teams," Dudley said. "Then I got a text message from (David Adelman) after they asked for permission (from Dallas). They wanted me to come up there. I was overseas in Singapore doing Basketball Beyond Borders, and he said to take a week and let's do dinner."

"I told him, I said, 'Hey, listen, anytime it's for the number one spot for the Denver Nuggets, I'll fly out the next day. So I flew out the next day."

"We had a phenomenal dinner. Dinner went four and a half hours. It was our first time really talking and just breaking down offense, defense, how we would do things, how we wouldn't do things. By the time I hit the plane, the offer was already done."

In terms of what Dudley plans to bring to the organization, that starts with helping the team establish an identity.

"My job here is to help bring the adjustments, bring a different identity, intensity from a player perspective, and help this team get over the hump," Dudley said. "So that's my job, to push guys in a former player away to get to them."

Related Articles

Anthony Edwards' Exchange With Nuggets Fan Goes Viral

Cam Johnson's Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Trade

Latest Update On Jonas Valanciunas' Contract Situation

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News