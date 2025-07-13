Ex-Lakers Champion Shares Thoughts On Joining Nuggets Staff
The Denver Nuggets added some high-level experience to their coaching staff this offseason, bringing in ex-Lakers champion Jared Dudley as an assistant coach. Dudley spent the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks after he ended his playing career in 2021.
Dudley made an appearance at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend, where he spoke with Adam Mares and Duvalier Johnson of the DNVR Nuggets podcast about how he got hired by the Nuggets and what he hopes to achieve in Denver.
"I was interviewing for different teams," Dudley said. "Then I got a text message from (David Adelman) after they asked for permission (from Dallas). They wanted me to come up there. I was overseas in Singapore doing Basketball Beyond Borders, and he said to take a week and let's do dinner."
"I told him, I said, 'Hey, listen, anytime it's for the number one spot for the Denver Nuggets, I'll fly out the next day. So I flew out the next day."
"We had a phenomenal dinner. Dinner went four and a half hours. It was our first time really talking and just breaking down offense, defense, how we would do things, how we wouldn't do things. By the time I hit the plane, the offer was already done."
In terms of what Dudley plans to bring to the organization, that starts with helping the team establish an identity.
"My job here is to help bring the adjustments, bring a different identity, intensity from a player perspective, and help this team get over the hump," Dudley said. "So that's my job, to push guys in a former player away to get to them."
