Latest Update On Jonas Valanciunas' Contract Situation

New Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas faces an interesting situation

Austin Veazey

Mar 17, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are still waiting to make the Jonas Valanciunas trade with the Sacramento Kings. They somehow convinced the Sacramento Kings to take on Dario Saric, who was completely unplayable last season, in order to bring in a perfect backup big man for Nikola Jokic.

Some drama has unfurled since the trade was first announced, though, as Valanciunas flew to Athens, Greece, to meet with Panathinaikos BC, one of the historically greatest teams in Europe. He clearly has an interest in joining them, and they would love to add an NBA player to their organization.

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Panathinaikos owner came out on an Instagram live recently, stating that they still want to add him, but there isn't much they can do because of the Denver Nuggets.

NBA insider Marc Stein has added some clarity to the situation, stating, "If Valanciunas does not have a Letter of Clearance stamped by FIBA but that comes from the Nuggets, he cannot join another team... Unless the Nuggets bless it, he cannot go play for [Panathinaikos]."

Valanciunas has a guaranteed deal worth a little more than $10 million for the 2025-26 season, and then a non-guaranteed deal worth $10 million for the 2026-27 season, but it would become guaranteed at the end of June 2026.

The Nuggets have sent multiple smoke signals out that they have no intention of letting Valanciunas out of his contract. They have been searching for a backup to Jokic for years and finally found one. Valanciunas averaged 10.4 PPG and 7.7 RPG in under 20 minutes per game last season.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

