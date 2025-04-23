Ex-Lakers, Warriors Star Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Prediction
After winning three of the last four NBA MVP awards, many fans and media members are likely ready to give another player some respect, but Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic may be on his way to another one.
Jokic is in a tight MVP race with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but a historic campaign from the Nuggets' big man is making it hard for many to vote against him.
Jokic finished his 2024-25 regular season averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits, putting together arguably the best statistical season in NBA history.
The Nuggets are now in a first-round playoff battle against the LA Clippers as Jokic tries to lead them to a deep run. Jokic is likely not thinking about whether or not he is going to win this year's NBA MVP award, but many others are.
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell, who has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves, gave his prediction on the MVP award.
"Jokic is going to win MVP," Russell said. "He should be going on, like, his fifth MVP right now. And it is what it is. That’s where I’m standing."
Jokic continues to get a lot of love from around the league, but the MVP voters may not reflect that. Russell, a one-time NBA All-Star and pending free agent, says he thinks Jokic should have five consecutive MVPs, and he is not far off.
Regardless of who wins between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic this season, the Nuggets superstar will be in the top two of MVP voting in five consecutive seasons, a feat that has only been accomplished by NBA legends Bill Russell and Larry Bird.