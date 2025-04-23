Ex-Lakers, Warriors Star Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Prediction

NIKOLA JOKIĆ, HISTORYMAKER!



🃏 29.6 PPG (3rd in NBA)

🃏 12.7 RPG (3rd in NBA)

🃏 10.2 APG (2nd in NBA)



Since per-game stats began in 1969-70, Nikola Jokić is the FIRST player to finish top 3 in PPG, RPG, & APG in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/19advhKc3c