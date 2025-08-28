Ex-NBA Star Defends Russell Westbrook After Being Left Off Controversial List
The Denver Nuggets signed veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to a two-year contract in the 2024 offseason, giving the former NBA MVP a chance after a couple of rocky seasons in Los Angeles.
After one season in Denver, Westbrook declined his player option for the 2025-26 season, allowing him to hit free agency, but the legendary point guard is not having much luck on the open market.
Westbrook is not drawing much interest from teams in free agency, and there is a possibility that he goes into the 2025-26 season unsigned, which is absurd for a legendary player like him.
Russell Westbrook's legacy
Westbrook, 36, is undoubtedly past his prime, but he has had as much of a legendary career as any NBA player can ask for. Despite not having a championship, Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ, three-time assist champ, nine-time All-NBA, and 2017 NBA MVP, cementing himself as one of the most decorated point guards to ever play the game.
While Westbrook might not have left a lasting impact on some of his former teams, like the Nuggets, he is arguably the greatest player in Oklahoma City Thunder history.
All-Quarter Century Teams
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently released his "NBA All-Quarter Century Teams," naming the three best players at each position over the last 25 years, and his list certainly got people talking.
First Team: Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Nikola Jokic
Second Team: Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shaquille O'Neal
Third Team: Steve Nash, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard
Of course, some people were talking about certain placements of players, but arguably the biggest name that was snubbed from the list is Russell Westbrook.
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague recently went on his podcast, "Club 520," to talk about Westbrook being left off these three teams.
"I'm really surprised by Russell Westbrook [being left off the list]," Teague said. "Averaging that triple-double, man, for four years straight. He made that look too normal. The fact that we just blow past that someone averaged a triple-double for four straight years, and they're a point guard, like what? ...He had a 20/20/20 game... at his size. Russell Westbrook, we need to have a real conversation."
Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the most disrespected superstars in recent NBA memory. While Westbrook's tenure with the Nuggets did not amount to anything, he still made an impact on and off the court, but received more hate than respect from the media, regardless.
Of course, Westbrook's spot on the third team over Steve Nash is certainly debatable, but many believe he should have been on that list.