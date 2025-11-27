As the Denver Nuggets will be without the services of Christian Braun or Aaron Gordon in the rotation for the next several weeks due to their respective lengthy injuries, the responsibility of fourth-year wing Peyton Watson has hiked a bit higher for whatever time those two starters are out of the mix.

Watson has since elevated as a nightly starter while the Nuggets have been shorthanded, has carved out a significant role defensively due to his outstanding athleticism and length, and especially in the meantime, will be a critical component of Denver's success while they're not at 100%.

But in the mind of head coach David Adelman, he'll be looking to keep the role of Watson simple within Denver's rotation, and it really won't look much different from when the Nuggets' rotation is at full health; centering on his standout ability to defend and rebound the ball.

"I think, more importantly, Peyton [Watson]'s special gift is the way he guards, and he's got to guard. He's going to have really have tough responsibilities, matchups every night, guys that are paid a lot of money because they're really good," Adelman said of Watson.

"So that's going to be his job. If he can score and pass and make plays offensively, you know, it's kind of just the cherry on top. So I just expect him to bring great energy defensively and rebound ball."

Nuggets' David Adelman Emphasizes Peyton Watson's Role is to Defend

During the 17 games he's appeared in for the Nuggets this season, Watson has averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists to pair with over a steal and a block a game, also shooting on a rather efficient 50.8% from the field and 40% from three.

Watson has an ability to have his flashes as a scorer and a floor spacer, even starting off this season shooting the most shots a night (7.3 FGA) he has in his four-year career thus far.

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half at Ball Arena.

But rather than burden him with carrying a sizable role offensively and on the other end, Adelman is keeping it simplified: let the tandem of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic handle the offensive responsibilities, let Watson shine on the defensive end to guard the best players on the other end, and let the other chips fall where they may.

So far, it's been a strategy that's proven successful for Watson individually, and the team as a whole, with Denver rising to the second-best record in the league despite their injuries, while Watson has been a core piece of the puzzle.

If that trend can continue further into the season, especially while Denver's in need of Braun and Gordon, the fourth-year wing could be en route to an even bigger payday than initially expected for next summer.

