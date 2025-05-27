Ex-Nuggets Coach Calls Out Anthony Edwards After Poor Performance vs Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves might've avoided a complete series collapse on Saturday during Game 3, delivering a blowout win, but that didn't mean they were safe heading into Game 4. Going up against an Oklahoma City Thunder team with the MVP and a plethora of elite defenders, going down 3-1 is still just as bad.
Backed by a strong outing by OKC's trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder took a 3-1 lead with their 128-126 win. While Minnesota's role players came to play, that wasn't the case with Anthony Edwards or Julius Randle. Edwards had just two shot attempts at halftime, and his performance led to him receiving some criticism after the game.
Speaking to Scott Van Pelt after the game, ex-Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone laid out what Edwards and Randle have to do in Game 5, otherwise they're going home.
"They need Anthony Edwards to have a big game," Malone said. "...The Minnesota Timberwolves have to find a way to get both those guys going. Starts in transition, get them some easy looks. They played against a set defense over and over and over tonight, and that can't be the case going into OKC in Game 5, fighting to keep your season alive."
Even with 20-point performances from guys like Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves will only go as far as Edwards will take them. Now, they'll face elimination on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
