NBA Trade Idea Swaps Michael Porter Jr. For $94 Million Star
The Denver Nuggets saw their season end after a seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing in blowout fashion, with the Thunder proving to be too much with their plethora of defenders. However, given how it looks in the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets might end up being the toughest team Oklahoma City will have faced all postseason.
Regardless, that doesn't ignore the fact that Denver will feel pressure to make moves this offseason in order to surround Nikola Jokic with enough talent and depth to contend for another NBA Championship. With that, it may require the Nuggets to move off one of their top stars, with Michael Porter Jr. currently being a name talked about as a trade piece.
While Porter Jr.'s playoff struggles influence opinions on him being traded, he's been healthy and efficient for Denver over the last two years. However, a move to the Eastern Conference with the Brooklyn Nets could be a deal beneficial to both parties.
Brooklyn Nets receive: Michael Porter Jr.
Denver Nuggets receive: Cameron Johnson and a 2025 1st via HOU (27th overall)
Regarding this deal for Brooklyn, they'd get Porter Jr., who is two years younger than Johnson and has been healthier over the last two seasons. Additionally, he's a better player offensively, according to analytics, and is a 50% career field goal shooter and a 40.6% career three-point shooter.
For Denver, this trade helps them open up some space with their cap, as Johnson is making $43 million over the next two years compared to Porter Jr. at $79 million. In addition, Johnson is a slightly better player defensively while also being a reliable outside shooter. The bonus in this deal is the Nuggets getting a first-round pick, as they've had success with recent draft selections.
Related Articles
2x NBA All-Star Calls Out Tom Thibodeau After Knicks-Pacers Game 2
Kevin Durant Responds to Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative
Ex-Nuggets Coach's Harsh One-Word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement