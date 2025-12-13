Former All-NBA Center Names Nikola Jokic His Favorite Player

It's hard not to love watching Nikola Jokic dominate the NBA game on a nightly basis.

Nearly every night he takes the floor, Jokic finds his way to some historic stat line, has kept finding his way into yearly MVP conversations for the past half-decade, and for the Denver Nuggets, continues to help propel this roster to wins for this season, whether they're fully healthy or down a couple of key starters.

So it comes as no surprise that amongst those who currently or previously have suited up in the league, see Jokic as one of the most entertaining and awe-inspiring talents to watch across the entire NBA.

And that's exactly the case for former All-NBA center Joakim Noah, who recently mentioned Jokic as his favorite player in the world.

"My favorite player in the world. So fun to watch," Noah said of Jokic in an interview with Meridian Sport Srbija. "It’s hard to watch anybody else, to be honest.”

For a former All-Defensive center like Noah, who held down some of the best bigs of the 2010s, it's some quality praise––who, even at his caliber, would likely struggle to contain Jokic and his offensive dominance like the rest of the league today, even in his prime as one of the league's better rim protectors.

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In Jokic's 24 games this season, he's commanded the Nuggets to a top-two placement in the West, averaging an eye-popping triple-double of 29.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.9 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 42.4% from three.

Will that result in an eventual fourth MVP for Jokic at the end of the year? It could be tough to dethrone the OKC Thunder and their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for what would be two straight, if they continue their winning ways to become one of the winningest teams in NBA history.

But in the meantime, the Nuggets are bound to keep rolling offensively if Jokic keeps up his current electric pace, will continue as one of the most appealing products in the league, and at year's end, could pose the biggest threat to the juggernaut Thunder and their chances of claiming two straight titles.

