Former NBA Guard Gives Reason Why Russell Westbrook Is Still Unsigned
In the 2024 NBA offseason, former MVP point guard Russell Westbrook signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets with a second-year player option, and the experienced veteran was a much more valuable addition than many expected.
In his debut season in Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 32.3% from three-point range, his highest mark since his 2016-17 MVP season. Westbrook has been far from his MVP self for the past few years, but he revived his career in Denver, showing that he is still a capable defender, rebounder, and elite hustle player.
Westbrook's free agency
Despite actually having an impressive season with the Nuggets and seemingly finding a good home in Denver, Westbrook opted out of his player option for the 2025-26 season to hit free agency. However, since hitting the open market, Westbrook has received minimal interest and remains unsigned, with training camp just a week away for most teams.
Westbrook proved that he can still be a winning player, especially after having a few impressive performances in the playoffs. Still, the Sacramento Kings are the only team with reported interest in Westbrook, and it is looking more likely that he will enter the 2025-26 season unsigned.
It would have been great to have Westbrook back in Denver, especially to strengthen their point guard depth around Jamal Murray and Jalen Pickett, but all eyes are on what his future in the NBA looks like.
Westbrook being shut out?
Westbrook is on the verge of making NBA history in the 2025-26 season, sitting just 506 points away from overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most career points by a point guard. Of course, this would be an incredible feat for Westbrook, but could it be the reason that he is not signed yet?
Former NBA guard Rashad McCants posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say that the NBA does not want him to reach that milestone.
Via Rashad McCants: "They don’t want him to reach this milestone. So imagine what this offseason will be like… even getting into a line up will be tough.. #history"
Of course, it is hard to assume that this is the reason why Westbrook is having trouble finding a new home, especially since it could be Westbrook's decision to stay unsigned thus far.
Westbrook is one of the most polarizing players in NBA history, but could ultimately jump from 20th to 14th place on the all-time scoring list if he finds a new team before the 2025-26 season, which would further cement his Hall of Fame case.