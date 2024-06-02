Former NBA Player Rips Caitlin Clark's WNBA Haters for 'Jealousy'
In a recent video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter), former NBA guard Austin Rivers spoke extensively on what he feels is jealousy in the WNBA of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Rivers said because he is an NBA guy he was going to allow others to handle this conversation, but felt enough was finally enough, and wanted to weigh in.
"Let's be honest," Rivers said. "Women's basketball, as a whole for the longest time, did not garner a lot of attention in the proper respect. For the longest time, the WNBA was synonymous with a lot of things. Not making a lot of money - actually losing money, to be completely honest. Their athletes not being compensated properly, their athletes not being treated properly, and as a whole, their sport and brand of basketball - in terms of women playing basketball, did not garner really proper attention. Nobody really cared or payed attention to it. And that's a damn shame."
Rivers said he always appreciated the WNBA growing up, and believes women basketball players deserve more recognition, but claims that simply hasn't been the case.
"Now [Caitlin Clark] comes along and brings the world in, and is now giving y'all that proper attention and respect," Rivers said. "And you guys are getting these brand deals and money, and instead of being appreciative and acknowledging that, you guys are coming at her with these hate-ass comments, talking about ‘It’s not just because of her. Blah, blah, blah.' ... Let's stop it. It's not a coincidence you guys are just now chartering flights her rookie year.... It's not a coincidence. It's the Caitlin Clark effect."
Rivers continued, acknowledging a lot of women basketball stars played a hand in the WNBA's growth, but said Clark is undoubtedly the biggest star of them all.
"And it's not because she's white," Rivers added. "It's not because she's straight, good God, no one cares... It's because she's an unbelievable basketball player and talent. It's because she has a game style that we've never really seen before."
Rivers played 11 years in the NBA, spending time with the New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets