Is Nikola Jokic Playing? Final Nuggets vs Bucks Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have announced Nikola Jokic's final status against the Milwaukee Bucks

Logan Struck

Feb 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have lost two consecutive games and three of their last four as they head into a big cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, but things are expected to change.

Three-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic has missed the last five games for the Nuggets due to a left ankle impingement, but the superstar big man is finally set to return.

The Nuggets have listed six players on their injury report for Wednesday's game: Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and Julian Strawther.

Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE with a left ankle impingement.

Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE with a left ankle sprain and right calf injury management.

Michael Porter Jr. is AVAILABLE with a low back strain.

Christian Braun is available with a left foot strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.

The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a left foot sprain.

Damian Lillard is OUT with a right calf strain.

Bobby Portis is out as he serves his league suspension, and Jericho Sims is out with a right thumb UCL sprain.

The Nuggets will be fully healthy for the first time in a while, while the Bucks will be missing their two stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Wednesday.

