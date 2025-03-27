Is Nikola Jokic Playing? Final Nuggets vs Bucks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets have lost two consecutive games and three of their last four as they head into a big cross-conference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, but things are expected to change.
Three-time NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic has missed the last five games for the Nuggets due to a left ankle impingement, but the superstar big man is finally set to return.
The Nuggets have listed six players on their injury report for Wednesday's game: Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE with a left ankle impingement.
Aaron Gordon is AVAILABLE with a left ankle sprain and right calf injury management.
Michael Porter Jr. is AVAILABLE with a low back strain.
Christian Braun is available with a left foot strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Bucks have listed four players on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a left foot sprain.
Damian Lillard is OUT with a right calf strain.
Bobby Portis is out as he serves his league suspension, and Jericho Sims is out with a right thumb UCL sprain.
The Nuggets will be fully healthy for the first time in a while, while the Bucks will be missing their two stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off at 9:00 p.m. EST in Denver on Wednesday.