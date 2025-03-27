Is Nikola Jokic Playing? Final Nuggets vs Bucks Injury Report

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Bucks:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Michael Porter Jr. (Low Back Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bfnp0V9AQm