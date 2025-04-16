Jamal Murray Reveals Who X-Factor is for Nuggets-Clippers Playoffs
The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, making for one of the most exciting series possible.
Of course, the Nuggets will be led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Clippers by stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, but it will ultimately be whichever supporting cast can step up to make plays.
The Nuggets have guys like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Christian Braun who can all make a difference, but the Clippers have possibly the best third and fourth options in the NBA.
Clippers guard Norman Powell and center Ivica Zubac will be the difference-makers for LA in this series, especially Powell.
Jamal Murray had high praise for Norman Powell ahead of their playoff matchup, calling him an "X-factor" for LA.
“I think Norm (Powell) is super underrated," Murray said. "I think he’s an X-factor for them.”
Powell is averaging 21.8 points per game this season with 48.4/41.8/80.4 shooting splits, but has certainly slowed down his offensive production with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both playing at a high level.
The Nuggets and Clippers both have impressive supporting casts around their stars, but Powell could certainly be a game-changer in a grueling seven-game series between these two teams.
The Clippers and Nuggets are set to kick off their series with game one on Saturday in Denver, but the star-studded matchup will certainly come down to guys like Powell, who can step up and make a difference.