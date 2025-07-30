Lakers Fans React to Savannah James, Russell Westbrook Moment at Sparks-Aces
While Russell Westbrook may be one of the most decorated point guards in NBA history, his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers was far from memorable.
Coming off an arguably successful tenure with the Washington Wizards in 2021, the expectations were incredibly high when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Westbrook. While many expected the team to be championship contenders, they couldn't even make the playoffs.
Westbrook was then traded to the LA Clippers and then found his way to the Denver Nuggets last season. While Westbrook played solidly for the Nuggets, it's looking more and more likely that he won't return to the team next season.
On Tuesday night, Westbrook had an unexpected reunion in Los Angeles that sparked even more rumors about his next potential team. During Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces, Westbrook was seen reuniting with LeBron James' wife, Savannah.
Westbrook's appearance with James immediately caused many Lakers fans to believe another reunion with the team could be coming.
"As a backup why not," said one Lakers fan.
"For the ones who thought there was Drama.. MmmHmm...," said another fan.
"I’m not even playing when I say I rather him join the Lakers again than Sacramento," said another NBA fan.
"Welcome back BRODIE 😭⚡️💥👽," said another excited Lakers fan.
After acquiring Marcus Smart as the potential backup point guard, it's hard to see what place Russell Westbrook would have on the Lakers. Meanwhile, his fit on the Denver Nuggets also seems to be questionable right now as well.