Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History After Three Dominant Games

It's been a historic past three games for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, even when factoring in the Denver Nuggets' 1-2 record in that span.

Following the Nuggets' latest loss to the Orlando Magic, Jokic officially became the first player in NBA history to log 110+ points, 40+ rebounds, and 40+ assists in just a three-game span.

That's an average of 36.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 13.3 assists a night through a three-game slate, a feat which Jokic has made look pretty effortless in the process, and now becomes the first-ever playr in NBA history to meet that mark.

It's yet another stout accomplishment racked up for Jokic in the first two months of the NBA season, adding onto another MVP-worthy campaign that's been building up as well.

Nikola Jokic Coming Off Historic Three-Game Stretch

He started his historic week off with a typical strong performance against the Dallas Mavericks, albeit in a narrow 130-131 loss, putting together 29 points, seven rebounds, and 14 assists, which actually turned out to be his quietest game of his recent three.

On Christmas Day, Jokic had a truly unprecedented statline worth 55 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists for a big overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 142-138, making for the only 55-15-15 game in NBA history.

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following a time out in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Then, just a couple of days after, Jokic had yet another impressive outing vs. the Magic, even with a loss, posting 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 12 assists for his first game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists.

For those counting, that's a grand total of 118 points, 44 rebounds, and 41 assists throughout the entire week. Truly unfathomable numbers for the 30-year-old superstar.

In 31 games this year, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 11.1 assists on outstanding 60-40-80 splits, and currently on the verge of having a second-straight season of averaging a triple-double on a nightly basis.

Even while the Nuggets might be facing some collective struggles in the past three years, it hasn't been too much fault of Jokic, who, through Denver's ups and downs and injury troubles, has remained a steady force in keeping this team within reach of a win on any given night.

