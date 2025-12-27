Nuggets Gearing up for Longest Road Trip in Four Years

The Denver Nuggets have won 22 of their first 30 games, coming off a huge overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, though, the team is about to tip off their longest road trip the franchise has seen in four years.

After playing five of their last six games in Denver, the Nuggets are starting a seven-game Eastern Conference road trip on Saturday with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. The last time the Nuggets had a seven-game road trip? The 2021-22 season.

Nuggets' grueling road trip

Denver's road trip includes a night game on New Year's Eve, one back-to-back series, and three nationally televised matchups, before they finally return home a week into 2026.

12/27 - Nuggets @ Magic

12/29 - Nuggets @ Heat

12/31 - Nuggets @ Raptors

1/2 - Nuggets @ Cavaliers

1/4 - Nuggets @ Nets

1/5 - Nuggets @ 76ers

1/7 - Nuggets @ Celtics

Itinerary for the next couple weeks ✈️ pic.twitter.com/B4Fj2UCT3e — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2025

The bad news? The Nuggets are away from home for nearly two weeks. The good news? The Nuggets have been one of the NBA's best road teams this season.

The Nuggets are 12-3 through 15 road games this season, tying the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best road record in the NBA. It has been a slight concern so far that they seem to be more successful on the road than in front of their home crowd, but it is a sign of a great team when they can go into opponent territory unfazed.

Nikola Jokic has been virtually unstoppable on the road, averaging 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game. While those numbers are not much different than his home splits, his efficiency has been off the charts. Through 15 road games, Jokic has shot 62.9% from the field and 46.3% from three-point range.

Nikola Jokić holds the top spot following a HISTORIC 56 PTS, 16 REB, 15 AST performance on Christmas Day 🤯



Read @Powell2daPeople’s complete Kia MVP Ladder on the NBA App ahead of tonight’s 9-game slate!



➡️ https://t.co/BZYO7hyN1K pic.twitter.com/90qvuMotCa — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

The Nuggets have lost two of their last four games, but this road trip gives them an opportunity to right the ship. Even though they are battling injuries and have seven consecutive road games, these are all favorable matchups for Denver. On paper, the Nuggets should at least win five of these games, which would be seen as a success as they head back home.

More Denver Nuggets Content