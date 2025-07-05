Latest Report on Nuggets' Plans for Jonas Valanciunas After Trade
The Denver Nuggets have arguably the best basketball player in the world in Nikola Jokic, yet they have failed to make it to the Western Conference Finals since he led them to a championship in 2021.
Jokic has finished top two in NBA MVP voting in each of the last five seasons, including three wins, but even a player of his caliber needs some rest. However, that is one of Denver's biggest holes. The Nuggets have failed to find a reliable backup center for Jokic until now.
The Nuggets have reportedly traded for 13-year veteran center Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Dario Saric.
While the Nuggets were ecstatic to finally find a good backup for Jokic, a huge problem quickly came to life. Valanciunas has reportedly received a generous offer from Greek Panathinaikos of the EuroLeague, and the NBA veteran is considering jumping overseas before ever suiting up for the Nuggets.
While this would be a crazy turn of events, the Nuggets still have some power in this exchange. The trade between the Kings and Nuggets has not been finalized yet, and even if it does go through, Denver has to release Valanciunas from his contract for him to take a deal overseas.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Saturday that the Nuggets will still go through with the trade in hopes of convincing Valanciunas to stay in Denver.
"The Nuggets are going ahead with their trade for Jonas Valančiūnas on Sunday and remain determined to keep the veteran big man they hope to install as their backup to Nikola Jokić … despite Valančiūnas’ offer from Greek giants Panathinaikos, league sources tell [The Stein Line]," Stein posted.
"Valančiūnas indeed arrived in Greece earlier this weekend to meet with Panathinaikos officials but he cannot sign with the EuroLeague team unless he is released from his NBA contract, which Denver will acquire Sunday from Sacramento in a swap for Dario Šarić," Stein followed up.
Valanciunas would be a great backup center for the Nuggets to have, but if the veteran is done in the NBA and wants to explore a new opportunity in Greece, it is challenging for Denver to stop him, even if they technically can prevent it.