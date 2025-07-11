Ex-NBA Star's Strong Nikola Jokic Statement After Big Contract Decision
As the Denver Nuggets enter a refreshed era with roster turnover and a new full-time head coach in David Adelman, Nikola Jokic's next contract decision holds a lot of weight within the Nuggets organization.
Jokic is coming off a season where he finished as the runner-up for the NBA's Most Valuable Player, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game while being selected to his seventh All-Star game.
Denver has had a successful offseason so far, adding Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas via trade, and signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., seemingly solving their depth issue from the 2024-2025 season.
Jokic recently turned down the opportunity to sign a three-year extension that would have been around $212 million as of July 8th, and is expected to wait until he summer of 2026, where he is eligible for a four-year deal worth around $285 to $293 million.
Such a decision would earn Jokic an additional $77 to $80 million with an expected increase in the NBA salary cap. Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas appeared on his show, "Gil's Arena," to discuss why Jokic was smart in turning down an extension in 2025.
"Getting out of your deal instead of signing an extension is always more money for you," Arenas said.
"Somebody like Jokic - they usually just wait, get out of the deal...sign a brand new deal. It's smart for him because it give him a little bit of leverage for them to make moves and if you know, they didn't do anything, he can just leave," he continued to say.
Jokic was reportedly "pleased" with the Nuggets' moves this offseason, and with a new head coach at the helm and an improved roster, Denver is looking to contend again in the 2025-2026 season.
