Nuggets' Jonas Valanciunas Leaves vs Raptors With Injury

The Denver Nuggets have seemingly been hit with another injury to a critical piece of their rotation.

During the Nuggets' third quarter of action vs. the Toronto Raptors, center Jonas Valanciunas went down with an apparent calf injury and would head to the locker room.

The Nuggets would eventually label him questionable to return due to a right calf strain.

Injury Update: Jonas Valančiūnas is questionable to return to tonight's game with a Right Calf Strain — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 1, 2026

It was Valanciunas' first start for the Nuggets this season in place of Nikola Jokic, who went down just one game prior with a hyperextended left knee. In 23 minutes, he had 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, along with one steal and three blocks.

For however long Valanciunas is sidelined, it now leaves the Nuggets without both of their big men in the lineup.

The injury to Valanciunas adds onto the Nuggets' already-injury-riddled season that's now left Denver without several of their key rotational pieces.

The Nuggets are already without four of their opening day starters–– Jokic, along with Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson. and Aaron Gordon, who have all been sidelined with their respective long-term injuries.

Jamal Murray, the Nuggets' only healthy starter, has also been dealing with a nagging ankle injury suffered on Christmas Day. Peyton Watson, one of Denver's best healthy two-way wings, has also missed time this season.

Now, Valancinas becomes the latest to fill into the Nuggets' brutal trend, coming just 23 minutes into his tenure of being Denver's starting center with the three-time MVP forced out for nearly the next month.

Valanciunas, in his 32 games healthy for the Nuggets this season, has averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.5% from the field and 25.0% from three. He's been a quality backup big man acquired via trade this offseason from the Sacramento Kings and was expected to be a strong placeholder while Jokic is out.

It remains to be seen exactly what the extent of his injury is, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but for the time that it does, expect Denver's big men down the depth chart, veteran Zeke Nnaji and second-year forward DaRon Holmes, to find their way to some extended opportunity in their place.

