Inside The Nuggets

Latest Update on Russell Westbrook to Denver Nuggets Trade

The Denver Nuggets are still pursuing LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Joey Linn

Dec 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It has been reported for weeks now that LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to begin next season on a new team, with the Denver Nuggets (and MVP Nikola Jokic) showing strong interest. While there has been little reported movement on that front, Westbrook and the Nuggets maintain mutual interest in a partnership.

According to Harrison Wind of DNVR, the Nuggets are still "on track" to land Westbrook after signing Dario Saric, who was reportedly their other target this summer.

"Losing KCP sucks," Wind wrote on X. "There’s no way around that. But ever since it feels like there’s been a rush to panic about the Nuggets’ offseason — like Denver’s quiet start to free agency. Their two targets were Dario Saric and Russell Westbrook. They got one and are on track to get both."

Throughout this process, sources have maintained the likelihood of Westbrook landing in Denver, but the pathway to that outcome remains fluid. The Clippers are exploring several different trade scenarios that include Westbrook, but in the event none of those come to fruition, a buyout remains a possibility.

A buyout is also the likeliest outcome for Westbrook in the event he is traded somewhere other than Denver, which would allow him to enter free agency and sign with the 2023 champions outright. This is also why it makes little sense for Denver to part with an asset to acquire Westbrook, as confidence remains on their side that the 2017 league MVP will join their roster without needing to be traded there directly.

The Clippers have multiple pending transactions that can be expanded into sign and trade deals, most notably the reported signing of Utah Jazz free agent Kris Dunn. Whether or not Westbrook is included in this deal has little impact on his ability to land in Denver, which is why confidence remains on both sides that the nine-time All-Star joining the Nuggets is likely.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News