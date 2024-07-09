Latest Update on Russell Westbrook to Denver Nuggets Trade
It has been reported for weeks now that LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to begin next season on a new team, with the Denver Nuggets (and MVP Nikola Jokic) showing strong interest. While there has been little reported movement on that front, Westbrook and the Nuggets maintain mutual interest in a partnership.
According to Harrison Wind of DNVR, the Nuggets are still "on track" to land Westbrook after signing Dario Saric, who was reportedly their other target this summer.
"Losing KCP sucks," Wind wrote on X. "There’s no way around that. But ever since it feels like there’s been a rush to panic about the Nuggets’ offseason — like Denver’s quiet start to free agency. Their two targets were Dario Saric and Russell Westbrook. They got one and are on track to get both."
Throughout this process, sources have maintained the likelihood of Westbrook landing in Denver, but the pathway to that outcome remains fluid. The Clippers are exploring several different trade scenarios that include Westbrook, but in the event none of those come to fruition, a buyout remains a possibility.
A buyout is also the likeliest outcome for Westbrook in the event he is traded somewhere other than Denver, which would allow him to enter free agency and sign with the 2023 champions outright. This is also why it makes little sense for Denver to part with an asset to acquire Westbrook, as confidence remains on their side that the 2017 league MVP will join their roster without needing to be traded there directly.
The Clippers have multiple pending transactions that can be expanded into sign and trade deals, most notably the reported signing of Utah Jazz free agent Kris Dunn. Whether or not Westbrook is included in this deal has little impact on his ability to land in Denver, which is why confidence remains on both sides that the nine-time All-Star joining the Nuggets is likely.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets