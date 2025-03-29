Michael Malone's Cryptic Statement on Memphis Grizzlies Coach Firing
The Memphis Grizzlies shockingly announced the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday. While some expected Jenkins' time in Memphis to be nearing an end, firing him just nine games before the playoffs while they are top five in the Western Conference is shocking timing.
The Grizzlies are 44-29 on the season and are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for fourth place in the West, battling for home-court advantage in their potential first-round playoff series. Jenkins has done incredible things in Memphis, leading them to two 50+ win seasons, and was on pace for his fourth playoff appearance in the last five years.
Jenkins joins Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown as the only coaches to be fired this season, and Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has voiced his strong opinion on each occasion. Malone shared his thoughts following Jenkins' firing, suggesting that there was more going on behind the scenes.
"So, for Taylor to get fired at this late stage of the season and for them to be where they are is really shocking and odd, at the same time,” Malone said. “I just can’t wrap my head around it. There must be something going on that we’re all not privy to... He's going to have many suitors calling him."
Malone knows about getting fired from a coaching job, as he was let go by the Kings in just his second season. Of course, it all worked out since he landed the Nuggets job and has cemented himself as one of the league's top coaches.
Jenkins will certainly land on his feet after the shocking news, and will likely find a new gig as early as this offseason.