Michael Malone's Nikola Jokic Injury Announcement Before Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets have run into a brick wall recently, losing two games in a row and five of their last eight to move into third place in the Western Conference with a 44-27 record.
On Sunday, the Nuggets travel to face the second-place Houston Rockets, making for one of their biggest tests of the season.
The Nuggets have already ruled out superstar center Nikola Jokic for Sunday's matchup due to left ankle impingement, as the three-time NBA MVP is now set to miss his fourth consecutive game.
With Jokic already sidelined for Sunday's game and the Nuggets then heading into the second leg of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls, many questioned when the superstar would actually make his return to action.
Ahead of Sunday's game in Houston, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave a huge update about Jokic's return to action.
"Coach Malone said he doesn’t think Nikola Jokić will play tomorrow in Denver either, but he said Jokić will play at some point during the upcoming 5-game home stand," Altitude TV's Katy Winge reported. "Mentioned the Nuggets want to get their starting lineup time together before the playoffs."
Jokic will miss five consecutive games if Malone's expectations stay true about Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Jokic has not missed five consecutive games since December 2017, but Denver is certainly making sure he is healthy in time for the playoffs.
It is important to get Jokic back on the court in time to get comfortable before the postseason, but so is letting him rest and recover from his injuries.
The Jokic-less Nuggets face the Rockets at 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday in Houston.