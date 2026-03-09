Nuggets Share Positive Jamal Murray Injury News for Thunder Game

It looks like Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray could be ready to go against the OKC Thunder fresh off his ankle injury sustained against the New York Knicks.

According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman in his media availability before facing the Thunder, Murray will go through his pre-game routine before any determination is made on his status, but the hope is that he'll be able to play, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

The hope is Jamal Murray can go tonight, but he’ll go through his pregame routine before a determination is made, David Adelman said. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) March 9, 2026

Murray had initially gone down with what was labeled an ankle sprain against the Knicks last week, that added some worries as to whether the Nuggets' star guard would be out to miss extended time moving forward, and thus add to their consistent injury and availability troubles faced all season long.

However, it seems as if there's a chance those initial concerns were a bit overblown, as instead of missing any time with said ankle injury, Murray could be right back on the saddle to play one game later, and just two days removed from that injury surfacing.

Altitude TV's Katy Winge reports that Murray felt a lot better over the weekend than the Nuggets expected, which effectively puts him on a better track to play, and thus missing zero time.

David Adelman said Jamal Murray felt a lot better yesterday than the team thought he would.



He will go through his warm-up but the hope is he plays. Said the team prepared both ways, as if he plays and he doesn’t.



“We know how tough Jamal is.” — Katy Winge (@katywinge) March 9, 2026

Of course, nothing's for certain until Murray's status is officially upgraded or downgraded, but the positive outlook from Adelman certainly adds to the optimism that he'll play against OKC.

Jamal Murray Could Play vs. Thunder

If Murray is inevitably activated to play against the Thunder, it'd be a major lift for the Nuggets' offensive efficiency and overall chances to get some much-needed revenge over OKC following their previous loss at the end of February––really for what is expected to be one of their most important games remaining in the schedule.

Murray is in the midst of a career-best campaign with the Nuggets when he's been on the floor this season, averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 43.1% from three in 59 games played.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Murray has also been extremely available for the Nuggets this season, only missing five games throughout his 2025-26 campaign thus far. There's a chance he can keep that total where it's at, depending on how his status shifts before tip-off.

Before Murray had went down against the Knicks, it had marked the first time since November that the Nuggets had been able to roll out all five of their healthy starters on the floor together, with virtually all of their guys in the starting five missing extended time across the past three months.

Murray's ankle injury had brought concerns to the table that Denver's newfound availability would be short-lived, and while Peyton Watson is still set to be out with his hamstring injury, getting all five starters on the floor and ready to go against OKC might be able to turn the tides for a Nuggets win.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Thunder lands at 5:30 p.m. MT, where Denver will attempt to rebound from their previous 39-point loss against the Knicks on their own home floor.