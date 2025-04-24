Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 3
After taking a commanding 1-0 series lead with an overtime win, the Denver Nuggets fell to the LA Clippers in Game 2 to even the highly anticipated first-round playoff series.
If the loss was not enough, the Nuggets also suffered a key injury late in the fourth quarter of Game 2.
After securing a defensive rebound, Nuggets standout forward Michael Porter Jr. turned the ball over. While Porter Jr. hit the floor while diving for the loose ball, Clippers guard Kris Dunn landed on him. Porter Jr. injured his shoulder on the play and was ultimately taken out for the final 1:16 of game time.
Now, heading into a huge Game 3 at Intuit Dome in LA, Porter Jr.'s status is in the air.
The Nuggets have listed Porter Jr. as questionable for Thursday's Game 3 due to a left shoulder sprain.
In Game 2's loss, Porter Jr. dropped 15 points and 15 rebounds on 6-11 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range. If Porter Jr. has to miss time, the Nuggets could be in serious trouble against a very talented and dangerous Clippers team, especially playing in LA.
Ahead of Thursday's Game 3, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman confirmed that "if [Porter Jr.] can play, he will."
The Nuggets will certainly hope that Porter Jr. is good to go for Game 3, as their depth is already questionable enough.
The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off in LA on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. EST on NBA TV.