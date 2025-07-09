Michael Porter Jr Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Trade
The Denver Nuggets have made it clear that they are doing all they can this offseason to build a championship contender around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and an unexpected trade was a step in the right direction.
The Nuggets surprisingly traded Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson.
Via Denver Nuggets: "We have acquired Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr."
The Nuggets drafted Porter Jr. 14th overall in 2018, and the 27-year-old forward has since spent the first seven years of his career in Denver. This past season, Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and a career-high 2.1 assists per game with 50.4/39.5/76.8 shooting splits.
Porter Jr. had a solid career in Denver, helping them win the 2023 NBA Finals, but both sides were likely ready to move on. After the trade became official, Porter Jr. posted a video on YouTube to send a long thank-you message to the Nuggets, including his former teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
"The two guys that were with me along the whole journey: Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. I appreciate you guys," Porter Jr. said. "Accepting me coming into the team. You guys already had a two-man game going on, a very potent two-man game. When I came there, you guys immediately made me feel comfortable with my game, and you guys put me in a position to succeed.
"I want to thank all my teammates throughout the years over there in Denver. It's been great getting to play with you guys and eventually win a championship."
Of course, not having the scoring threat of Porter Jr. on the wing will be a significant loss for Denver, but bringing in a player of Johnson's caliber and skill set will likely make up for it.