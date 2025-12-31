Nuggets Rule Out Four Starters on Injury Report vs. Raptors

This will not be a pretty week for the Denver Nuggets. After Nikola Jokic suffered a hyperextension in his left knee during the Nuggets' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the team is set to be down four starters moving forward.

Luckily for the Nuggets, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon should be inching closer to their returns from extended injury absences, but not in time for their New Year's Eve matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Nuggets rule out four starters vs. Raptors

The Nuggets are traveling to Toronto in an attempt to end 2025 on a high note, but they will certainly have their backs against the wall. This is Denver's first game of the season without Jokic, and it does not help that Braun, Gordon, and Cam Johnson remain sidelined as well.

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee injury management)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee injury management)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Julian Strawther - PROBABLE (illness)

Just in: Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic has been diagnosed with a hyperextension in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. An immense sigh of relief as tests show the three-time NBA MVP's knee ligaments are intact. pic.twitter.com/u8qLE0GDd3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2025

Of course, Jokic's injury is the talk of the NBA, and everyone knows how impactful his absence will be on this Nuggets team, but once Gordon and Braun return, they should still be able to compete without their three-time MVP on the floor. Unfortunately for Denver, the Raptors are a tough matchup for them in their first test without Jokic, as they are in serious jeopardy of dropping their third straight game.

Raptors' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Raptors are at a significant health advantage for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets, but they are dealing with a key absence themselves. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is set to miss his fifth consecutive game, but the Raptors are 3-1 in their last four games without him. The Raptors have gotten standout guard RJ Barrett back on the court after a long absence, making them a much more dangerous team.

Jakob Poeltl - OUT (lower back strain)

Jonathan Mogbo - OUT (G League assignment)

The Raptors have won three of their last four while the Nuggets have lost three of their last four, making Wednesday's matchup very interesting. One thing is for sure, though: The Nuggets will need Canadian star Jamal Murray to step up in Toronto for them to have a chance.

The Nuggets and Raptors are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. MT on New Year's Eve in Toronto.

