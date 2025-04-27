NBA Admits Mistake in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge Game 4 win over the LA Clippers on Saturday to even the series 2-2, highlighted by an absurd individual performance from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
In Saturday's win, Jokic dropped 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 14-25 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc. However, one of his missed threes nearly sent the game into overtime.
With just seconds remaining and the game tied, Jokic airballed the game-winning three-point attempt, but luckily, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was there to clean it up for a dunk as time expired to win the game.
The ending of Saturday's Game 4 was insane, but it did not come without an officiating mistake down the stretch. The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report from the Nuggets' win, admitting a mistake in favor of Denver.
With just 1:30 left in the fourth quarter and the Nuggets up 96-95, Clippers guard James Harden was dribbling up the court when Nikola Jokic grabbed onto him, yet no foul was called.
"Jokic (DEN) clamps and holds Harden's (LAC) arm, affecting his SQBR," the NBA commented.
The Nuggets squeezed out a win over the Clippers on the road on Saturday, and a correct call here likely would not have changed the outcome of the game. However, this would have been Jokic's fifth foul of the game, making the final minute-and-a-half much more interesting.
The Nuggets and Clippers will now travel back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.