Nuggets' Spencer Jones Leaves vs. Celtics With Injury

The Denver Nuggets saw another one of their rotational players, two-way forward Spencer Jones, go down with a foot injury against the Boston Celtics.

It's an injury the Nuggets have labeled as left foot soreness, forcing him out of action and into the locker room during the middle of the first half in Boston.

Spencer Jones is questionable to return for the Nuggets with left foot soreness — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 8, 2026

The Nuggets have since listed Jones as questionable to return––and while it doesn't appear to be a major issue, it still leaves Denver without one of their primary rotational pieces on the wing for the short term, and yet another injury to deal with to their lineup that's already suffered a bundle of injury problems through the first two months of the season.

For what it's worth, Jones also entered this game previously listed as probable with an illness, and wound up playing anyways. However, in short time, he'd be forced out of the mix once again.

Jones has been a pleasant surprise in the Nuggets' rotation during his second year on the team, emerging as one of Denver's more impactful wings on both ends of the floor, and especially so as they've been dealing with nagging injuries to several of their top starters in the lineup in the first half of their tumultuous campaign.

During his 32 games on the floor for Denver this season, Jones has averaged 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in playing just over 22 minutes a game, starting in 21 of those appearances. With his career-best play, it's essentially locked him into a traditional contract to be a part of the 15-man roster whenever the Nuggets are interested in signing him, giving him some extended security on the roster, and a bit of a pay raise in the process.

Dec 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) stands beside forward Spencer Jones (21) during a break in play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Now, though, he could be forced to miss some time––adding to a nightmarish season of injuries for Denver.

Nikola Jokic is currently sidelined for multiple weeks with a knee injury. Cam Johnson is currently out with his own knee issue. Jonas Valanciunas is down with a calf injury. The starting duo of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are just now getting back into the swing of things from their respective long-term injuries.

Now, another one of their top contributors, especially on the defensive side of the ball, is the latest to be struck by the injury bug.

Before leaving for the Celtics, Jones played in nine minutes, posting two points, both from free throws and three rebounds.

It remains to be seen just how much time Jones could miss, if any, but nonetheless, another entry into possibly the most unlucky team in terms of injuries throughout the NBA this season.

