NBA Fans React to Aaron Gordon's Injury News for Nuggets-Clippers Game 2
The Denver Nuggets got a tough first-round playoff draw, having to go against a star-studded LA Clippers team. The Clippers are led by superstars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden alongside a talented supporting cast, but the Nuggets jumped out to an ideal start.
The Nuggets took down the Clippers on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead, led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals on 12-24 shooting from the field.
An unsung hero for Denver was standout forward Aaron Gordon, who dropped 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, but now his status for Monday's Game 2 is in the air.
The Nuggets have unexpectedly added Gordon to the injury report for Monday's game, listing him as probable due to right calf injury management.
Of course, Gordon is expected to suit up on Monday, but the last thing Denver needs is more injury problems. Gordon averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season with 53.1/43.6/81.0 shooting splits.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Gordon's new status.
"Stay healthy please," one fan commented.
"Trade him. Can’t stay healthy for 3 straight weeks. Great player but it’s useless if you don’t play," another fan said.
"Yo we aint got time for this we need him lmao," a fan reacted.
"So unserious that they’re still doing this in the playoffs," another fan commented.
The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off for Game 2 on Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST in Denver.