Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray News Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7

The Denver Nuggets have announced Jamal Murray's status against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7

Logan Struck

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7, looking to come back from down 3-2 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.

The Nuggets have been prominently led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic throughout their second-round series against the Thunder, but the superstar center will certainly need some extra help on Sunday to steal a road win in Oklahoma City.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, star point guard Jamal Murray has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's Game 7 with an illness.

Through the first six games of the series, Murray has averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, but picked up an unexpected illness heading into Thursday's Game 6. Murray was listed as questionable heading into the game, but still managed to drop 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 9-19 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets desperately need Murray available for Sunday's Game 7, and many fans have taken to social media to react to his new status.

"Irrelevant news," one fan commented. "It’s Game 7. He’s playing."

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7)
May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) guards in the third quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Yeah he's dropping 40 we already know," another fan predicted.

"They’re gonna need him!" a fan said.

The Nuggets are traveling to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, and will need Murray, Jokic, and company to secure their spot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News