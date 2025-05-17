NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray News Before Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday to force a Game 7, looking to come back from down 3-2 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
The Nuggets have been prominently led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic throughout their second-round series against the Thunder, but the superstar center will certainly need some extra help on Sunday to steal a road win in Oklahoma City.
Fortunately for the Nuggets, star point guard Jamal Murray has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's Game 7 with an illness.
Through the first six games of the series, Murray has averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, but picked up an unexpected illness heading into Thursday's Game 6. Murray was listed as questionable heading into the game, but still managed to drop 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists on 9-19 shooting from the field.
The Nuggets desperately need Murray available for Sunday's Game 7, and many fans have taken to social media to react to his new status.
"Irrelevant news," one fan commented. "It’s Game 7. He’s playing."
"Yeah he's dropping 40 we already know," another fan predicted.
"They’re gonna need him!" a fan said.
The Nuggets are traveling to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder in a win-or-go-home Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, and will need Murray, Jokic, and company to secure their spot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.