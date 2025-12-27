Jamal Murray Praises Nikola Jokic's Clutch Gene After Historic Game

Despite being down three starters, the Denver Nuggets got past a 44-point outing from Anthony Edwards to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in an overtime thriller on Christmas night. Of course, they were led by a historic performance from Nikola Jokic.

The three-time NBA MVP gave Denver fans the best possible Christmas gift, dropping 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists on 15-21 shooting from the field and 22-23 from the free-throw line. More notably, the Nuggets continued to turn to Jokic in the clutch, as he set a new NBA record with 18 overtime points.

After the game, co-star Jamal Murray had high praise for Jokic's underrated clutch gene.

"I don't think we talk about how clutch Jokic is enough," Murray said. "I may make some big shots throughout my career, but he's — we got to him consistently to get there. Shoutout to Jokic for just always being that guy."

NIKOLA JOKIĆ WITH VIDEO GAME STATS ON CHRISTMAS DAY 🤯



🃏 56 PTS

🃏 16 REB

🃏 15 AST

🃏 2 BLK

🃏 4 3PM



THE FIRST 55/15/15 GAME IN NBA HISTORY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8LPXlFWO6V — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

Jokic dominates in the clutch

Jokic has proven time and time again why he is one of the clutchest players in the NBA, as the Nuggets continue to lean on the superstar center in desperate times. The two-man game between Jokic and Murray is undoubtedly one of the best in the league, especially in the clutch, and that duo is a prime reason why the Nuggets are destined for another deep playoff run.

While Murray was quick to praise Jokic's performance, the star point guard had an incredible game himself. Murray finished with 35 points and ten assists in Thursday's win, shooting 12-32 from the field and 9-18 from three-point range.

JAMAL MURRAY BROUGHT THE HEAT TO CHRISTMAS DAY!



🔥 35 PTS

🔥 10 AST

🔥 9 3PM (most ever in Christmas Day game)



He joins Luka Dončić and Tracy McGrady with the only 35-PT, 10-AST, 5-3PM games in #NBAXmas history. pic.twitter.com/LithevHmF5 — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

In fact, Murray and Jokic became the first duo in NBA history to combine for 90+ points and 25+ assists in a single game, per OptaSTATS. Denver scored 27 points in the final three minutes of overtime on Thursday, and 22 of those were from Jokic and Murray.

In the clutch, Denver arguably has two of the best possible players to turn to, and it continues to prove effective for them as they string together close wins.

The Nuggets' next test is against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, as they will need more big performances from Jokic and Murray with three starters still sidelined.

