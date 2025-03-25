NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Bucks
After losing three of their last four games, the Denver Nuggets head into a competitive matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. This cross-conference matchup would typically feature six combined NBA MVPs between the two teams, but Wednesday's game will be different.
Nuggets superstar and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has missed Denver's last five games, and his status for Wednesday's game against the Bucks remains uncertain.
The Nuggets are listing Jokic as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup due to a left ankle impingement.
Jokic's doubtful status suggests he is working his way back toward the court, as it is an upgrade from being ruled out, but he remains unlikely to make his return yet. The Nuggets are just 4-7 when Jokic is sidelined this season, and Wednesday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be a tough test if he is out again.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to his new status for Wednesday's game.
"We want him back since it will be Jokic vs Giannis....Others just need to step up," one fan said.
"He’ll be back Friday vs jazz rest up big guy," another fan commented.
"Resting for playoffs?" a fan questioned.
"This team is not even going to hit 50 wins🤦🏽♂️" another fan said.
The Nuggets have not been great without Jokic, so getting him back on the court as soon as possible is important for playoff implications. Of course, getting Jokic healthy is the top priority, and the Nuggets need to be able to play without him.