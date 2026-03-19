Nuggets Could Already Regret Their Recent Player Signing

The Denver Nuggets were relatively quiet around the NBA trade deadline, making just one deal to send Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets. This trade not only gave the Nuggets the financial flexibility they needed but it also freed up a roster spot.

With the open roster spot, the Nuggets ultimately decided to sign veteran point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year deal, bringing him to Denver for the remainder of the season. At the time, many questioned the decision, but the Nuggets needed a backup ball-handler, so bringing in an 11-year veteran made sense.

However, just a couple of weeks after Jones made his Nuggets debut, the franchise might already be regretting the decision to sign him.

Why the Nuggets might regret signing Tyus Jones

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jones, 29, has played just five games in a Nuggets uniform, averaging just two points and one assist in 7.6 minutes per appearance. Many wanted the Nuggets to use their final roster spot on a player who can help out in the playoffs, but Jones was not that player. In fact, Jones has not been able to hold a spot in the regular season rotation.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back against a feisty Grizzlies team that put a lot of pressure on star point guard Jamal Murray. Rather than getting Jones' fresh legs on the floor, head coach David Adelman felt more comfortable playing Murray 41 minutes, while Jones logged a DNP.

Sure, this could be more on Adelman leaning too heavily on his stars, but if Jones cannot find a spot in the lineup in this scenario, when are the Nuggets going to be able to rely on him?

This is no knock on Jones, because he has proven to be a valuable and reliable distributor throughout his career, averaging 4.3 assists and just 0.8 turnovers per game through 11 seasons. However, it is clear that he does not fit in Denver.

Will Jones play in the playoffs?

Highest AST/TOV ratio in a season (last 45 seasons):



7.35 — Tyus Jones

7.04 — Tyus Jones

6.96 — Tyus Jones



Suns got a PG. pic.twitter.com/ZMPuL5Wv8I — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 27, 2024

Despite Jones being a high-level ball-handler and passer, he will not find a spot in Denver's playoff rotation. Denver had a glaring issue with their backup ball-handling, with two off-ball guards in Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett taking most of that responsibility. Still, though, the Nuggets will likely lean on both Brown and Pickett over Jones in a playoff series.

Not only would Jones get picked on defensively in a playoff situation, but his shooting woes would hinder the Nuggets' offense much more than his playmaking would help.

Of course, it is easy to say this in hindsight after seeing Jones struggle to stay in Denver's rotation, and in the Nuggets' defense, there were not many better options on the open market. It was worth taking a low-risk chance on Jones for the rest of the season, but finding a player who could have contributed a bit more would have been ideal.