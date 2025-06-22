NBA Fans React to Nuggets' Heartfelt Aaron Gordon Post
The Denver Nuggets escaped the LA Clippers in the first round of this year's playoff run, but ultimately fell short in round two after taking the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games. However, their playoff run was still incredible, especially considering their major injury concerns.
While three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic was incredible and did all he could with an injury-plagued supporting cast, the hero of their playoff run was undoubtedly star forward Aaron Gordon.
In the first round, Gordon averaged 18.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, but it is what he did in the clutch that made some noise.
In Game 4 of the first round, Gordon threw down a game-winning dunk as time expired, and in Game 1 of the second round, he drained a game-winning three-pointer with just two seconds left. Gordon became a hero in Denver in this year's playoff run, even if the team fell short of their championship expectations.
The Nuggets continue to recognize everything that Gordon has done for them and showed their love with a new post on Instagram.
Via Nuggets: "The soul of our team"
Many fans commented on the post to show their gratitude for the Nuggets star forward.
"Absolutely obsessed with AG! Makes me proud to be a Nuggets fan!" one fan commented.
"I love AG more than the joker man. Bro is something special fr," another fan said.
"Management, let's get this man and Jokic a team to stand behind them. We can be champions again," a fan said.