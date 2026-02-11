This Unusual Trend Could Hurt the Nuggets in the Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets have had a rollercoaster 2025-26 season, with any glimpse of success overshadowed by a mountain of injuries. Still, though, they are sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 34-20 record with just one game left before the All-Star break.

While the Nuggets have been relatively successful this season, especially considering all of the injuries they have battled through, there is one trend that has raised some concern. As it stands, the Nuggets are 20-9 on the road, which is great, but they are just 14-11 at home, which is unusual.

Nuggets are falling short at home

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Assuming they finish their season strong, the Nuggets should be able to secure a top-four seed in the playoffs. By doing so, they would secure home-court advantage in the first round. However, if they have more success on the road, how valuable is home-court advantage?

In last year's playoffs, the Nuggets' home-court advantage was obvious. The Nuggets went 5-2 at home through the first two rounds of the playoffs, compared to a 2-5 record on the road. However, in the 2024-25 regular season, Denver's home and away splits were much more even. They were 26-15 at home and 24-17 on the road. This season has been far more lopsided.

After Monday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which marked their fifth loss in their last seven home games, Jokic was asked why the team is seeing less success in Ball Arena than on the road.

"I don't know," Jokic said. "I think we lost a couple of close ones at home. ... I don't know. I don't know what's the answer."

The last time the Nuggets had a better away record than home record in the regular season was 2021-22, and that playoff run ended quickly with a first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors in just five games. Not to say that this year's result will be the same, but it is a reasonable concern when they struggle to close games on their home court.

Each of the last four NBA champions, including the 2023 Nuggets, has won 31 or more games on their home court in the regular season. Right now, the Nuggets are on pace to win just 23 games at home in the regular season, which would be the lowest mark by an NBA champion in the 21st century.

Including Wednesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nuggets have 16 home games left this season, and if they are serious about making a championship push, they need to figure things out on their home court. If nothing else, at least give the home fans something to cheer for instead of piling on losses in front of the Denver crowd.

