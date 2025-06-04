NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook Contract News
When players make the NBA, it's typically a dream come true. Whether that comes from being drafted or signed as a free agent, the expectation is still the same: perform and you'll stay around, or don't and you'll end up playing somewhere else. However, playing overseas isn't a bad option for those trying to continue playing ball.
One great example of that is former Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn. After averaging 15.0 points per game across his first two seasons, a lack of opportunity held him back before he decided to make the move overseas, where he became a EuroLeague MVP. Now, a top European side is looking to add a former MVP winner with a lucrative contract offer on the table.
In a report by European basketball reporter Nemanja Žorič, Hapoel Tel Aviv has made contact with Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook about joining their side. With Westbrook set to have a player option for $3.4 million next season, he could opt to decline and go overseas instead. Seeing this news, fans have started to share their reactions to this report.
"Deserves a farewell tour in the nba idc what anyone says he had one of the highest peaks ever," one user shared.
"Pay him like Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia," another user suggested.
"This would be fun👀," a fan replied.
"Russ boutta be droppin 2k numbers lk," another fan added.
"If Westbrook says yes, EuroCup just got a whole lot more exciting," a user said.
As can be seen by the reactions, it's a mixed group of opinions. While Westbrook would surely succeed playing overseas, given his MVP pedigree, it would be tough to see someone of his talents not get a proper send-off in the NBA. However, if the report of the contract is true, it could be a deal too lucrative for Westbrook to pass on.
