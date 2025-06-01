Ex-Nuggets Executive Unlikely to Return Despite Vacancy
The Denver Nuggets are searching for a new general manager after dismissing Calvin Booth at the end of the season. The roster has been poorly managed over the last few years, giving the team little to no depth this season, and that came back to bite them in the playoffs.
Michael Porter Jr. had to play through the playoffs with a shoulder injury, and Aaron Gordon played in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a Grade 2 hamstring strain because those two injured starters were still better than any depth the team had.
A name that Nuggets fans would love to see return is Tim Connelly, who was the executive vice president of basketball operations starting in 2013, and then was promoted to president in 2017. He left in 2022 to become the president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves have made two straight runs to the Western Conference Finals after having only one WCF appearance in the history of the franchise before that. And it seems like Minnesota is doing whatever it takes to keep him there.
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (paywall) recently reported on the latest possibility of a contract extension for Connelly from the Timberwolves, who are now under new ownership.
"Now that the season is over, both sides are expected to discuss a new contract for Connelly, who received interest from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. Several other teams have been monitoring his contract situation, team sources said, to see if he becomes available, but two team sources said the Wolves are optimistic he will remain in Minnesota," Krawczynski wrote.
"Retaining Connelly would go a long way toward establishing the organizational continuity that is so important for consistent success in the NBA. Connelly’s easy-going leadership style has helped relax what could often be a nervous, downtrodden basketball operations department," Krawczynski added. Given Minnesota's questionable future, the reassurance of Connelly seems like a necessity.
"Lore and Rodriguez are involved in big-picture decisions about the roster, but have entrusted Connelly to make the moves he believes are needed." Even with new ownership in place, they understand just how impactful Connelly has been to the franchise's best playoff stretch in history.
Denver will likely have to look elsewhere for its next head of operations. They've already signed interim coach David Adelson to be the full-time head coach after firing Mike Malone, but the operations are still a work in progress.
