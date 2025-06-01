Inside The Nuggets

Ex-Nuggets Executive Unlikely to Return Despite Vacancy

The Denver Nuggets are unlikely to return a former top executive despite vacancy at general manager

Austin Veazey

Jun 16, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (center) and general manager GM Tim Connelly (left) and president Josh Kroenke (right) during a press conference at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (center) and general manager GM Tim Connelly (left) and president Josh Kroenke (right) during a press conference at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are searching for a new general manager after dismissing Calvin Booth at the end of the season. The roster has been poorly managed over the last few years, giving the team little to no depth this season, and that came back to bite them in the playoffs.

Michael Porter Jr. had to play through the playoffs with a shoulder injury, and Aaron Gordon played in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a Grade 2 hamstring strain because those two injured starters were still better than any depth the team had.

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth
Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth speaks to the media before a game against the Orlando Magic at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A name that Nuggets fans would love to see return is Tim Connelly, who was the executive vice president of basketball operations starting in 2013, and then was promoted to president in 2017. He left in 2022 to become the president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves have made two straight runs to the Western Conference Finals after having only one WCF appearance in the history of the franchise before that. And it seems like Minnesota is doing whatever it takes to keep him there.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (paywall) recently reported on the latest possibility of a contract extension for Connelly from the Timberwolves, who are now under new ownership.

"Now that the season is over, both sides are expected to discuss a new contract for Connelly, who received interest from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. Several other teams have been monitoring his contract situation, team sources said, to see if he becomes available, but two team sources said the Wolves are optimistic he will remain in Minnesota," Krawczynski wrote.

"Retaining Connelly would go a long way toward establishing the organizational continuity that is so important for consistent success in the NBA. Connelly’s easy-going leadership style has helped relax what could often be a nervous, downtrodden basketball operations department," Krawczynski added. Given Minnesota's questionable future, the reassurance of Connelly seems like a necessity.

"Lore and Rodriguez are involved in big-picture decisions about the roster, but have entrusted Connelly to make the moves he believes are needed." Even with new ownership in place, they understand just how impactful Connelly has been to the franchise's best playoff stretch in history.

Denver will likely have to look elsewhere for its next head of operations. They've already signed interim coach David Adelson to be the full-time head coach after firing Mike Malone, but the operations are still a work in progress.

Related Articles

Deion Sanders Sends Message to NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony

Celtics Legend Makes Wild Nikola Jokic, Shaquille O'Neal Statement

Denver Nuggets Expected to Make Big Coaching Changes

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News