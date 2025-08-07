NBA Star Russell Westbrook Makes Off-Court Announcement on Wednesday
Top NBA free agent point guard Russell Westbrook has yet to sign with a new team, sitting in the open market after a one-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets. However, the 17-year NBA veteran has plenty of off-court ventures to keep him busy during the offseason until he makes that big decision.
Westbrook declined his player option for the 2025-26 season to leave the Nuggets and hit unrestricted free agency, and the 2017 NBA MVP winner should be a much more coveted player on the open market than he appears to be. While Westbrook is well past his prime, the 36-year-old proved that he can still make a difference as a defender, playmaker, rebounder, and hustle player all around.
Russell Westbrook makes off-court announcement
Westbrook shared his excitement about a new off-court venture that he has been working on, debuting the "Inner City Art Collection" that was ultimately released on Thursday morning. Westbrook shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday to announce the collection.
"INNER CITY ART COLLECTION. Drops tomorrow 9am pst. Campaign Shoot was fun. Check out the vibes," Westbrook wrote on Instagram.
Westbrook has been in the fashion world for years, and he shared more about this new collection that dropped on Thursday.
"Lying on the floor in your childhood bedroom, holding a pencil, staring at paper, and opening your mind to all the possibilities. Before long, your imagination has spilled onto the page. You head to the next room to show off your work with pride," Westbrook continued.
"Welcome to your first inner city art show. Years later, that same creative spirit persists. Maybe it shows up through writing, painting, music, or sculpting. Maybe it’s coming up with that recipe. Tending to your garden. Planning that party. Curating that playlist. Or even color coding that spreadsheet. Your art, your artistry, is still here, showcased, every day."
Westbrook went on to detail what the new "Inner City Art Collection" is all about.
"Honor the Gift’s Fall 2025 collection celebrates that journey — the ever-evolving inner city art show," Westbrook wrote. "From baggie cargoes to vintage wash French Terry sets, and from Jacquard denim to custom floral printed canvas, each piece is crafted with both freedom and intent, with both detail and daring. This collection invites you to express your inner artist each day. Your art, your gift, vividly on display."
Westbrook certainly keeps himself busy during the NBA offseason, and while he has still not found a new team, the veteran will not have trouble keeping his career on and off the court going strong.