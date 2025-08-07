NBA Star Russell Westbrook Breaks Silence on Free Agency Decision
The NBA free agency market has been harsh this offseason, with a plethora of veterans still unsigned and restricted free agents stuck in contract battles.
The Denver Nuggets were likely slightly surprised when 17-year NBA veteran point guard Russell Westbrook declined his player option for the 2025-26 season to enter the open market, but the former MVP is still searching for his next team. It is likely that a return to Denver has not been ruled out for Westbrook, but a couple of other teams seem to be the frontrunners.
Where could Russell Westbrook end up?
A handful of suitors have been mentioned for Westbrook throughout the offseason, although the most prominent team as of late has been the Sacramento Kings. The Kings seem to be showing strong interest as they look for another veteran ball-handler, but there is doubt that Westbrook would want to play for a non-title contender.
The New York Knicks have also been frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot, as new head coach Mike Brown could use a high-intensity veteran in his second unit. Other teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat have been brought up in conversations about his next team, but both of those spots seem unlikely.
In his lone season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, but showcased his high-level defensive ability and valuable hustle plays. While Westbrook is well past his MVP-caliber prime, he is still one of the biggest names in the league, so everyone will be speculating where he ends up.
Westbrook breaks silence on the rumors
In his recent "Word of Westbrook" blog post, Westbrook addressed the rumors of where he is going to end up.
"It’s no secret that there’s news about where I’ll end up on the horizon, and I appreciate y'all's interest… but just hold tight, there’s more to come," Westbrook wrote.
Westbrook's free agency decision is highly anticipated, as his next team could be his last. However, that is likely why he is taking his sweet time. With Westbrook contemplating whether he wants to be close to home, on a title contender, or whatever else it might be, he hints that he could be close to a decision.
