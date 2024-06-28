Inside The Nuggets

New Report on Paul George to Denver Nuggets Trade Rumors

LA Clippers star Paul George could become an NBA free agent or get traded

Joey Linn

Dec 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The deadline for Paul George to decide on his $48.8M player option with the LA Clippers is now just one day away, meaning trade rumors are starting to intensify. If George opts into the final year of his deal, the expectation is that he is doing so in order to get dealt.

In a new report from Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic, it was revealed that the Denver Nuggets showed a level of interest in trading for George, but were unwilling to give up what the Clippers wanted in return for the nine-time All-Star.

"League sources say the Denver Nuggets, for example, had serious interest recently in the prospect of adding George by way of a possible extend-and-trade with the Clippers (if he chose to go that route)," The Athletic reported. "Yet in addition to giving George the max deal he so desires, they also would have had to give up Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and a significant amount of draft capital. The Nuggets value their draft picks perhaps as much as any other contender in the league, and so their interest ended there."

Denver has a lot to figure out themselves, as they may be needing to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who is set to enter free agency. George would be an elite option, but was reportedly too expensive for Denver.

Joey Linn

