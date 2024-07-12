Nikola Jokic Goes Viral for Dominating Victor Wembanyama in Serbia-France
Serbia and France are playing a friendly international game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. This game features a highly anticipated battle between Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP, while Wembanyama is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. These two players have already had some exciting matchups at the NBA level, and brought that to international play on Friday.
Backing Wembanyama down for a tough and-one bucket, Jokic has been going viral online for dominating the Spurs star on this play:
Already one of the best defensive players in the NBA, Wembanyama made First Team All-Defense last season, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. This is why even despite Wembanyama’s age, Jokic’s ability to get a tough bucket like this over him is very impressive.
As previously mentioned, the clip has been going viral online, as fans have been reacting to this dominant play from Jokic. There is nobody who can stop Jokic from getting what he wants, which is why the Nuggets star has won three of the last four MVP awards, along with a Finals MVP award in 2023.
While Wembanyama is well on his way to stacking accolades as well, Jokic is still the best player in basketball in the eyes of many.
Related Articles
Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection
Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets