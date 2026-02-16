Anthony Edwards Calls Out Nikola Jokic After NBA All-Star Game

It is no secret that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is not the biggest fan of the NBA All-Star Game, but the three-time MVP's impact on the event reached a new low on Sunday.

After recently returning to action from an extended injury absence, it was unclear how much Jokic would play in the All-Star Game. Jokic played the first five minutes of the first game in the round-robin tournament, and did not touch the court again for the rest of the night. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic followed Jokic's steps, as the two European stars each played just five total minutes, including DNPs in their second game.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who won NBA All-Star MVP on Sunday night, was quick to call out Jokic and Doncic after the event.

"No shade towards Luka [Doncic] and [Nikola] Jokic, but like, they're two of the best players in the league—they're not trying to play in no All-Star Game," Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards:



“No shade towards Luka and Jokic but like they two of the best players in the league they not tryna play in the All Star game.”pic.twitter.com/20PckZPXna — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 16, 2026

Anthony Edwards calls out Jokic

This marked Jokic's eighth straight All-Star appearance, and the Serbian big man has never shown much effort in the event. This year, led by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, there was much more effort all around to make the All-Star Game far more enjoyable and competitive, but Jokic and Doncic were mostly on the sidelines during it.

Jokic finished his night with zero points and two rebounds in five minutes of action, missing his lone shot attempt. Doncic had a similar night, finishing with two points and two assists on 1-3 shooting in five minutes. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both already sidelined with injuries, Team World took a hit when Doncic and Jokic also sat out while they faced elimination in their second game.

In their defense, it is clear that Jokic and Doncic's limited nights were more so because of their recent injury concerns and not because of their disinterest in the All-Star Game. Sure, they likely did not mind sitting out, especially Jokic, but it is understandable to play it safe after missing a month with a knee injury, while he also deals with a wrist issue.

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team World center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during a news conference for the NBA All Star game at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It does not completely fall on Jokic either, as overall, there has been a lack of effort in the All-Star Game in recent years. Sure, this year seemed better, largely thanks to guys like Wembanyama and Edwards, but Jokic likely feels that he can take it easy in the All-Star Game because so many other stars at the event are as well.

The NBA's All-Star Game continues to become a stress-free exhibition match, and there is certainly no reason for Jokic to force himself to play if he is already dealing with injuries.

More Denver Nuggets Content