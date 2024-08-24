Nikola Jokic Goes Viral for Unexpected Dunk in Goran Dragic Farewell Game
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has had a busy NBA offseason. Leading Serbia to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic did not have much time off between Denver's elimination from the NBA playoffs and the start of Olympic play.
In addition to his incredible showing in Paris - where he became the first player to ever lead an entire Olympic run in points, rebounds, assists, and steals - Jokic has spent time back home in Serbia enjoying some of his favorite offseason hobbies.
Now in Slovenia for Goran Dragic's farewell game, Jokic is competing alongside several current and former NBA stars to send the 15-year veteran into retirement with one final game.
Not known for his athleticism, Jokic's game is not built for exhibition-style contests. This is part of why the three-time NBA MVP is not a major All-Star Game performer despite having made six of them.
While he is not much of a dunker, Jokic pulled off an unexpected self-lob dunk in Saturday's game, throwing the ball off the glass to himself and finishing with one hand.
This dunk has been going viral on social media, with the NBA's video accumulating over 130,000 views on X in under 30 minutes.
An additional angle shared by the NBA on Instagram has already tallied over 250,000 views in under 30 minutes:
Putting on a show for the fans, Jokic went for the self-lob on the fast break.
