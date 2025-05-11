Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 4
After falling to the Denver Nuggets in an overtime thriller in Game 3, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to pick up a statement road win in Sunday's Game 4.
The Nuggets and Thunder are now at an even 2-2 in the series, as both teams continue to lean on their MVP candidates as they try to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on 8-19 shooting from the field, getting the best of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and company.
In the loss, Jokic dropped 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and just 2 turnovers on 7-21 shooting from the field, 2-7 from beyond the arc, and 11-14 from the free-throw line. Jokic became the first player in NBA playoff history to record these numbers in a game, per Stathead.
While Jokic put together a historic statline on Sunday afternoon, the Nuggets superstar has been subpar recently. In his last three games, Jokic is averaging just 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from three-point range.
For the Nuggets to have a serious chance to beat Oklahoma City and eventually make a Finals run, they desperately need Jokic to be playing at his best. Of course, some of the credit can go to the Thunder, who have defended Jokic well, but the three-time MVP is underperforming severely.
The Nuggets and Thunder will now head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday.