Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Pacers
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets went into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Desperate to get back in the win column, things did not go Denver's way.
The Pacers marched into Denver to take down the Nuggets 125-120, despite an absurd performance from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
In a losing effort, the 31-year-old Nuggets superstar dropped 41 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block on 18-33 shooting from the field and 3-11 from beyond the arc. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Over his last three games, Jokic is averaging 45.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 2.0 steals with 62.0/44.8/80.0 shooting splits, but the Nuggets are 0-3 in that span. Jokic continues to put up historic numbers, but his supporting cast is not keeping up to help translate those stats to wins.
Jokic is putting together another MVP campaign, looking to win his fourth in the past five years. But the Nuggets' four-game losing streak is not ideal, and Denver has hit a rough cold streak with just three games left in the regular season.
The Nuggets are now 47-32 on the season, and Jokic is having a historic campaign. His historic performance on Sunday night was another prime example of his greatness, but he desperately needs his team to step up to get back in the win column.
Jokic and the Nuggets now head into a matchup against the Sacramento Kings in an attempt to break their four-game losing streak.