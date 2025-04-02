Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Timberwolves
Despite the crushing loss, Nikola Jokic did it again.
In a double-overtime thriller, the Minnesota Timberwolves scraped by the Denver Nuggets, but some heroics on both sides of the floor made Tuesday's matchup one of the most exciting games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
In a losing effort on Tuesday night, Jokic finished with 61 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals on 18-29 shooting from the field, 6-11 from three-point range, and 19-24 from the free-throw line.
Not only was this a career performance from Jokic, but it was historic. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record these numbers in a single game, per Stathead.
Jokic has already won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and an absurd performance like this one makes it hard for voters not to give him another. Jokic has already cemented himself as the best player in the world, and setting the record for most points scored with a triple-double in league history is another reason.
Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with hyper-efficient 57.4/41.2/80.3 shooting splits. Jokic also notched his 31st triple-double of the season on Tuesday night, leading the league by a wide margin.
The Nuggets superstar has been a statistical anomaly for most of his career, and even though the Nuggets lost on Tuesday night, he did everything he could to drag them into double overtime and take it to the last possession.
Jokic put on a show on Tuesday night and put together an all-time performnace despite the loss.