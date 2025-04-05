Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Warriors
Coming off two consecutive losses, the Denver Nuggets went into a huge matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday desperate to get back in the win column.
Unfortunately for Denver, despite overpowering Golden State with 44 first-quarter points, the Nuggets fell 118-104 to the Warriors on Friday night. The Nuggets have now lost three consecutive games, although they have been playing without star point guard Jamal Murray for the last four, putting all of the offensive weight on Nikola Jokic's shoulders.
In Friday's loss, Jokic had another MVP-caliber performance. The three-time NBA MVP dropped 33 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 13-17 shooting from the field and 4-7 from three-point range, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach these numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Jokic, 30, is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with impressive 57.8/42.0/80.4 shooting splits. Jokic is certainly fighting to be in the conversation for another MVP award, and a historic performance against one of the NBA's hottest teams on Friday helps his case, despite the loss.
The Nuggets, of course, are championship contenders once again, but Jokic's supporting cast needs to step up. The Nuggets certainly need co-star Jamal Murray back on the court, but Jokic needs more help around him to be able to compete with teams like the Warriors when Murray is sidelined.
Jokic and the Nuggets move on to face the Indiana Pacers in their next outing on Sunday, looking to snap their dreadful three-game losing skid.