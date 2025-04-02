Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status for Nuggets vs Spurs
Coming off a crushing double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a must-win matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is coming off one of the best statistical performances in NBA history, dropping 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 18-29 shooting from the field, 6-11 from beyond the arc, and 19-24 from the free-throw line. Despite it being in a losing effort, Jokic put together a masterclass performance.
Now, Jokic and the Nuggets have to head into the second night of a back-to-back series, and Denver had to make a tough decision. After playing 53 minutes the night before, the Nuggets have ruled out Jokic for Wednesday's game due to a left ankle impingement.
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with 57.5/41.6/80.3 shooting splits. The Nuggets are just 4-7 when Jokic sits this season, but if he is to rest for any game, it would be this one.
The Spurs are riding a five-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's game and are playing without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell, while Keldon Johnson is listed as questionable.
The Nuggets desperately need a win to avoid falling behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference standings, but Jokic's health is certainly the priority with the playoffs just six games away.
The Jokic-less Nuggets and the Spurs will face off in Denver at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.