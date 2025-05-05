Nikola Jokic's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Nuggets-Thunder
On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets took down the LA Clippers in Game 7 of their highly competitive first-round playoff series, punching their ticket to the next round. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they now have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder finished their regular season with a league-best 68-14 record and are coming off a 4-0 series sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies. Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are certainly the team to beat this year, and the Nuggets will have the chance to make a statement.
The Nuggets are led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is fighting for his fourth win in five years, but Gilgeous-Alexander certainly stands in his way. Still, the two superstars are likely far more focused on their upcoming playoff series than their tight MVP race.
"It is the last thing on both of our minds," Jokic said about his MVP race with Gilgeous-Alexander, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
Many fans are looking forward to this high-level matchup between two of the NBA's best, but Jokic seems to be excited as well. Ahead of their playoff series, Jokic had high praise for Gilgeous-Alexander.
"He's a very different player," Jokic said. "He's playing on so many levels, speed, as a scorer. Everything looks so easy for him. Even when you are like, 'Oh, that's a good defense.' It feels so easy for him and he's amazing with a change of speed, change of rhythm, ballhandling.
"He can post up guys, he can go by guys, his shooting at the midrange is unguardable basically. He's a very special player."
Jokic has previously said that Gilgeous-Alexander certainly deserves to win this year's MVP award, although both superstars are far more focused on beating each other and fighting for a championship.