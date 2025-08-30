Nikola Jokic's Agent Reveals Reason for Meeting With LeBron James
Last month in July, LeBron James and Maverick Carter dominated NBA headlines when they met with Nikola Jokic's agent, Miško Ražnatović.
It was a moment that had everyone wondering whether or not a new superteam would be formed between LeBron and Jokic. While there were reports claiming that the two were trying to create a new basketball league, Ražnatović addressed the issue himself.
During an interview on the 6.75range podcast, Raznatovic broke his silence on the star-studded meeting.
“They are planning, a certain group of investors, classic business, to create a new league that would somehow also compete with the NBA. They don’t want it to be a U.S. league; they want it to have a European flavor, so to speak. And when they started working on it, everyone told them to call me," Raznatovic said.
"I spoke a few times with Maverick Carter, where I got an official role as a consultant. He said it would be best to meet for lunch on a boat where LeBron would also attend. We had that meeting where we talked a lot about the new league, how it would be built, and what would be done," Raznatovic concluded.
Is it Possible to Make a New Basketball League?
While it certainly wouldn't be impossible to create a new league, it would be incredibly tough to have it compete or rival the NBA. There has never been a serious competitor to the NBA in the same way the XFL has tried with the NFL. Even then, the XFL has never been able to hold a candle to the NFL.
It's hard to doubt the capabilities of LeBron James and Maverick Carter, but if having a league of that magnitude is their goal, it'll be incredibly difficult to get going. However, no one should doubt the trio of creating their own international league that could be top-tier.
As of right now, there are three leagues that dominate the headlines: the NBA, Euroleague, and BIG3 during the offseason. Where this new league would fit in remains to be seen.
